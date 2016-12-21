Smiths Station man arrested on sodomy charge

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – Lee County investigators served a search warrant at a home on Lee Road 299 in Smiths Station Wednesday morning.

41-year-old Jason Edmunds was arrested on a charge of sodomy second degree. A 15-year-old victim who resided at the same home was later identified as the victim.

The investigation is still on-going and additional charges may be placed.

Investigators say if you have any information on any criminal matters you are asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crimestoppers at 1-888-522-7847.