Quiet & mild through the holiday weekend

Clouds build in overnight through Thursday ahead of a cold front that will move through earlier in the day. Temperatures will be milder in the morning in the mid 40s with afternoons warmer in the mid 60s. Friday will clear and cool just a little with mornings starting in the upper 30s and afternoons in the upper 50s with mostly sunny conditions.

The holiday weekend will be warmer with lows in the mid to upper 40s and highs nearing 70°F by Christmas Day. Rain chances increase slightly for the start of this coming work week, but chances aren’t looking too impressive through Wednesday.