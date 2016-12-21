Publix Aprons Meal: Spiced Apple Salad

APRONS ADVICE:
Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 large sweet, crisp apples (Honeycrisp, Gala, Fuji)
- 1/3 cup apple cider vinaigrette
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 1 bag baby arugula (4–5 oz)
- 1 (3.5-oz) package cranberry walnut topping
STEPS:
- Cut apples in half and remove core; cut apples into small bite-size pieces (3 cups).
- Whisk in salad bowl: vinaigrette, cinnamon, and red pepper. Add apples and toss to coat.
- Add greens and nut topping; toss and serve.
CALORIES:
(per 1/6 recipe) 160kcal; FAT 7.00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 65mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 18g; PROTEIN 1g; CALC 4%; VIT A 10%; VIT C 6%; IRON 2%