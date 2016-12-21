Publix Aprons Meal: Spiced Apple Salad

Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 6 Servings)

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 large sweet, crisp apples (Honeycrisp, Gala, Fuji)
  • 1/3 cup apple cider vinaigrette
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1 bag baby arugula (4–5 oz)
  • 1 (3.5-oz) package cranberry walnut topping

STEPS:

  1. Cut apples in half and remove core; cut apples into small bite-size pieces (3 cups).
  2. Whisk in salad bowl: vinaigrette, cinnamon, and red pepper. Add apples and toss to coat.
  3. Add greens and nut topping; toss and serve.

CALORIES: 

(per 1/6 recipe) 160kcal; FAT 7.00g; SAT FAT 1.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 65mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 3.00g; SUGARS 18g; PROTEIN 1g; CALC 4%; VIT A 10%; VIT C 6%; IRON 2%

