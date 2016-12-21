Officer critical, suspect dead after shooting in south Alabama

SARALAND, Ala. (AP) – A police officer was shot and critically wounded while responding to a domestic call in the south Alabama city of Saraland. A suspect was shot and later died.

WKRG-TV and WALA TV report that Saraland Police Officer Jackie Tucker was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after Wednesday morning’s shooting.

The stations reported that the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Blake Richardson, died after being hospitalized.

Authorities said Tucker was one of two officers who responded to a domestic violence call involving the suspect and his grandfather.