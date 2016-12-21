‘Obamacare’ holding its own: 6.4M signed up so far

Associated Press Published:
healthcare-dot-gov

WASHINGTON (AP) – “Obamacare” seems to be holding its own. The administration says 6.4 million people have signed up so far this year for subsidized private insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov.

Despite rising premiums, dwindling insurers, and a Republican vow to repeal the president’s health care law, enrollment is running ahead of last year’s pace for now.

The Health and Human Services Department says about 400,000 more people signed up than for a comparable mid-December period in 2015.

The numbers are for 39 states served by the federal online insurance marketplace. Numbers from states running their own markets will be added later, raising the total.

Still, it’s too early to tell if the administration will meet its target of 13.8 million signups.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s