Dozens gather to remember 25-year-old shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Wednesday night, the community came together to mourn the loss of a 25-year-old Georgia Southern University graduate that was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police tell News 3 they’re looking for a suspect who was last seen running away from the crime scene.

Dozens came to Columbus High School to remember the good times they shared with Bobby Seawright Jr.

“I have two people that I consider to be best friends and he happened to be one of them,” says Azaius Page.

The tragic news was announced last Saturday but Azaius Page, Seawright’s best friend says it still feels like a nightmare.

“There’s a thousand questions because I was just with him and he had just dropped me off at home and we had went out that night,” says Page.

Bobby Seawright Sr, the victim’s father, says words can’t express how he’s feeling.

“Blessed to be able to have a child for 25 years. We wanted more, but somebody decided to cut it short. For that 25 years it was awesome,” says Seawright Sr.

The energy out here is very emotional as friends, family and members of the community have come together to remember Bobby Seawright Jr.

“His ability to affect anyone that he came into contact with was one of the things that I loved most about him,” says Page.

Seawright says it’s powerful to know his son was loved by so many.

“It makes me feel great and it warms my heart and it gives us the strength to keep going to know that he touched so many peoples lives,” says Seawright Sr.

And to those who orchestrated this vigil.

“I love each and every one of them and thank them for opening their heart up to my son,” says Seawright Sr.

A life lost too soon with a legacy that will live forever.

Funeral arrangements have been set for this Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Cusseta Road Church of Christ.