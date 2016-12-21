Delta probes claim YouTuber kicked off plane for speaking Arabic

(WFLA) — A Youtube personality with a pattern of filming pranks said he was removed from a Delta Airlines flight for speaking on the phone with his mom in Arabic.

Adam Saleh reportedly videotaped flight personnel asking him and his traveling companion to leave the plane. Delta is now investigating the allegations.

Saleh posted the video on Twitter captioning it, “We got kicked out of a @ Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim.”

We got kicked out of a @Delta airplane because I spoke Arabic to my mom on the phone and with my friend slim… WTFFFFFFFF please spread pic.twitter.com/P5dQCE0qos — Adam Saleh (@omgAdamSaleh) December 21, 2016

In the video, some people looked on in apparent awe, some were seen waving as the Youtuber exited and some others tried defending the men.

One fellow passenger said, “Why are these white people complaining about these people speaking a different language.”

Saleh updated how the story reportedly unraveled after being removed from the London-Heathrow plane with multiple twitter statuses.

He said, Delta Airlines “brought the police to speak to [them].” Then, said they were being checked by security again. And finally, he said him and his friend were placed “on another flight with a different airline heading to NYC after being checked for 30 minutes.”

Delta Airlines released this statement:

“Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.”

UPDATE:

Delta Airlines said in a second statement Tuesday, “We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and we are gathering all of the facts before jumping to any conclusion.”

Delta Airlines said their staff is trained handle conflicts between passengers to maintain a “safe, comfortable and orderly onboard environment.”

Delta Airlines said they plan to speak with the original crew and other passengers from the flight when it lands this afternoon.