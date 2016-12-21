CPD seeks your help in locating missing 15-year-old girl

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
pickett

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus police are asking for your help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Shaillyah Pickett was last sen walking in the area of 15th Avenue and 22nd Street. Police say she was wearing a blue shirt with the #55 printed on it and blue jeans.

Police say Pickett is familiar with the North Highland area to include Wilson Projects, Chase Homes and the 25th Street/3rd Avenue area and may be headed to that area on foot.

Pickett is described as:

  • 5’1″ in height
  • 180-200 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

If you know the whereabouts of Pickett you are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.

