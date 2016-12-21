Body cam video from Americus officer-involved shooting released

AMERICUS, Ga. — The video released Wednesday was taken from the body camera Officer Smarr was wearing. After pulling up to the complex, it shows him knock on the door of the apartment and enter. Someone off camera tells him the suspect, Minquell Lembrick, had fled out the back door.

That’s when Smarr gives chase, briefly telling Lembrick to stop before a gunshot is heard and the video suddenly stops.

The GBI redacted the rest of the video citing state law that exempts the release of graphic video showing a deceased person. Police say Lembrick shot Smarr and a short time later shot Smith.

The Americus Police Chief says even after Smarr was shot, he tried to perform CPR on Smith before Smarr lost consciousness at the scene and died.

Smith died a day later at a hospital in Macon.

The suspect, Minquell Lembrick, killed himself as police closed in on him.