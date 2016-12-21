Alan Thicke cause of death released

(KRON) — Alan Thicke died from a ruptured aorta.

KRON4’s Hollywood partner Entertainment Tonight reports The Canadian actor died of a “ruptured aorta” and a “standard type A aortic dissection,” according to his official death certificate, which ET obtained on Wednesday. The death certificate lists the time interval between the onset of the ruptured aorta and his death as minutes, while the time between the onset of the aortic dissection and his death is listed as three hours.

The actor suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, ET said. He died at a hospital in Burbank.

Thicke was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada. He was best known for his role as Jason Seaver, the father on the 1980’s ABC Television series “Growing Pains.”

Thicke also hosted the “All New 3’s a Crowd” on the Game Show Network.

Remembering Alan Thicke: 1947-2016 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Alan Thicke presents the award for outstanding drama series writing team at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Alan Thicke, host of ?Thicke of the Night,? smiles as he answers questions during an interview on Thursday, Sept. 10, 1983 in his office at Metro Media Square, Los Angeles. The late- night show opened nationwide on Monday, and according to the Nielsen rating logged a 2.7, considered a better-than-average rating. (AP Photo/Colin Crawford) Actress Jane Powell embraces Alan Thicke during a break in the taping of the television series ?Growing Pains? in Burbank, California, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 1988. Miss Powell plays Thicke?s mother in the episode which will air in November. (AP Photo/Nick Ut) Starring as the Seaver Family on ABC Television's show "Growing Pains" left to right are: Kirk Cameron as Mike, Joanna Kerns as Maggie, Jeremy Miller as Ben, Alan Thicke as Jason and Elizabeth Ward as Carol. Photo taken May 1985. (AP Photo) Alan Thicke, the "Growing Pains" and reality-TV star, shown in this 1992 photo, died on Dec. 13, 2016. He was 69 years old. (AP Photo/Julie Markes) HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 24: Robin Thicke, Paula Patton and Alan Thicke at the World Premiere of Touchstone Pictures' "Swing Vote" on July 24, 2008 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP Images) Alan Thicke arrives at the 6th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic at the Lakeside Golf Club on Monday, May 6, 2013 in Toluca Lake, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Most-recently, Thicke appeared on an episode of the “Full House” spinoff “Fuller House.”

Thicke also appeared on the pilot episode of the NBC drama “This is Us.”

Thicke is the father of singer Robin Thicke.

Thicke was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame in 2013.

Thicke is survived by his wife Tanya Callau and three sons, Brennan, Robin, and Carter.