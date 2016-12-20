WEST POINT, Ga. – Two new innovative pieces of technology revealed in West Point Tuesday. One of them, the first and only solar highway, which is now available to drivers.

Georgia Department of Transportation representatives held a news conference at the Georgia visitors information center Tuesday. They say drive-over solar panels have the potential to feed electricity into the grid to power public lighting and road signals in cities and towns. They also revealed wheel-right.

“Drive through at ten miles an hour. It’ll check your tire pressure, the vehicle weight, the tire temperature and now here for the first time tread depth,” says one representative.

Representatives say the purpose of this initiative is make drivers fully aware of the vehicle they’re driving. They say that could prevent a lot of traffic deaths at no expense to the driver.