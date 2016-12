TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. – Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped inmate.

Captain Guy Grimsley says Samuel Robert Watkins over powered a deputy while being booked into the Talbot County Jail on a drug charge and escaped on foot Monday, December 19.

If you have any information on Watkins whereabouts you are asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8681 or dial 911.