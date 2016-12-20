Law enforcement officers brighten the holidays for folks with a visit

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Law enforcement from the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus State Police, Georgia State Patrol and more paid a visit to area folks Tuesday to brighten their holidays.

The agencies started at the Ronald McDonald House, then to Columbus Regional and St. Francis. While at the facilities, officers provided adults and kids stuffed animals and other gifts to brighten their holidays.

The program is led by Muscogee County Recorder’s Court Judge, Michael Cielinski. Twenty years ago, the folks at St. Francis were a vital part in saving her life when she was brought into the emergency room.

Those who take part in the program said close to 500 gifts were given away, and they say the reaction they receive is priceless.

“We consider it an honor to do that,” Commander Lawrence Harrell of the Georgia State Patrol said. “With the light on law enforcement, it gives a new and different light to those who don’t actually know what we do. This is just one facet of what we do. We do Toys for Tots throughout the state. It’s just like me remembering being a kid at Christmas time, and the joy I experienced as a child.”