Intense “field of dreams” debate

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. – Heather Hajek is the President of the Mountain Hill Athletic Association in Harris County. She’s concerned about the lack of fields available to the youth sports group. She took her concerns to county commissioners Tuesday night.

“Through the school board, the option we’re presenting today was made available. Mr. John Rogers, which I’m aware you all have history with his field. Has offered to donate the land off of Highway 315 to the school board and allow Mountain Hill to practice recreational sports,” says Heather Hajek.

John Rogers says he built the field about ten years ago for his kids to practice, but according to county commissioners, the superior court issued a permanent injunction against that type of activity on that land. Hajek explains what appears to be a dire need for the field.

“We’re the only community without our own practice facility. Currently Mountain Hill for baseball and softball is allotted two days a week prior to games starting at Pate Park. If it rains the fields are no longer available. Once games start no one is guaranteed a practice time. It’s first come, first serve,” says Hajek.

Dozens of parents and kids gathered outside of the Harris County courthouse Tuesday. They say their overall goal is to allow the kids to play the game that they love, on an available field..for free.

But one parent was totally against making the field available to the kids for a few reasons.

“We don’t believe that there won’t be lights, we don’t believe that there won’t be loud speakers and I’m sorry that it sounds like we’re being disagreeable,” says