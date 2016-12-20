Gov. Deal lifts ban on fireworks after sufficient rainfall received

ATLANTA — Governor Nathan Deal issued an executive order Tuesday lifting the ban on consumer fireworks throughout Georgia.
The State of Georgia has received enough rainfall for the State Forestry Commission and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to lift their ban on outdoor campfires.
Also, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner has determined that the increased rainfall in recent weeks has diminished the threat posed by consumer fireworks and has requested the prohibition against the ignition of consumer fireworks be lifted.
