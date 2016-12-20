Georgia regulators OK deal on nuke plant costs overruns

ATLANTA (AP) – An agreement addressing cost overruns at an expanding nuclear power plant will mean millions in short-term savings for consumers, but billions in longer-term costs.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the pact was approved unanimously Tuesday by the five-member Public Service Commission. The commission’s staff negotiated the deal with Georgia Power, the lead partner in the project to build two new reactors at the Vogtle nuclear plant near Augusta.

The commission said the agreement benefits customers because it avoids potential litigation with Georgia Power over who will cover cost overruns. It also sets stiff penalties if the Atlanta utility doesn’t complete the project by the end of 2020.

The project is more than three years behind schedule and more than $3 billion over its original budget.