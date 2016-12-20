Missing Columbus 14-year-old found

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:
**NOTE** Police say his hair is not currently highlighted as seen in the picture.
**NOTE** Police say his hair is not currently highlighted as seen in the picture.

UPDATE: An official connected with Columbus Police confirmed to News 3 early this morning that Rodarius Bryant has been found. No other details are available at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus police is asking your help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Rodarius Bryant was last seen walking from his home on Parkwood Drive.

Police say he was last seen wearing a red sweat shirt, blue sweat pants and purple tennis shoes.

Bryant may be with a person by the name of Curtis, but police say that has not been verified at this time.

Bryant is described as:

  • 5’7″ in height
  • 120 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Black hair

If you know the whereabouts of Bryant or and information you are asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s