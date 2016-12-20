Columbus Cottonmouths give back to children at Midtown Medical Center

COLUMBUS, Ga – It’s the season of giving and our local professional team, the Columbus Cottonmouths are doing just that.’

The entire team met at the Midtown Medical Center to spread holiday cheer to some excited kids.

There was excitement all around the children’s wing today because some of Santa’s little helpers, also known as the Columbus Cottonmouths, showed up with loads of bags to give away.

Something that head coach, Jerome Bechard says is personal, “You know, kids tug are your heartstrings. It’s all about the kids.”

“They’re our future. If you show them that you care whether they are yours or not yours, that goes a long way,” says Bechard.

The toys, what might seem so minuscule to what these kids are facing in the hospital, went a long way today. Craig Simchuk, Cottonmouths Center, has been coming here for a couple of years and says it’s so gratifying.

“It just means a lot. Seeing that smile on the kids face. Words cant describe knowing that they’re happy and we can help cheer them up a bit,” says Simcuk.

The smiles went beyond the surface and you could see the impact from their parents faces.

To know that just for one brief moment, all they thought about were the gifts and that is pure joy.