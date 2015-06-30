Save a life at the Firecracker 100 Blood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. — WRBL News 3 is teaming up with our media partners at PMB Radio, the American Red Cross, and the Columbus Firefighter Association for the second annual Firecracker 100 Blood Drive. The drive is happening Wednesday July 1st and Thursday July 2nd from 1:30 until 6:30 PM. There are two locations this year:
- Stockwell Hall at St. Luke United Methodist Church
1104 2nd AveColumbus, GA 31901
- Firefighter Association’s Brotherhood Building
6655 Lynch RdColumbus, GA 31907
Visit RedCrossBlood.Org or call 706-225-3753 to schedule your appointment.
