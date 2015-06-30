Save a life at the Firecracker 100 Blood Drive

Firecracker 100 Blood Drive
Please consider giving the Gift of Life - by reserving a time to take part in our Blood Drive by either logging onto www.redcrossblood.org or calling 706-225-3753.

COLUMBUS, Ga. — WRBL News 3 is teaming up with our media partners at PMB Radio, the American Red Cross, and the Columbus Firefighter Association for the second annual Firecracker 100 Blood Drive. The drive is happening Wednesday July 1st and Thursday July 2nd from 1:30 until 6:30 PM. There are two locations this year:

    • Stockwell Hall at St. Luke United Methodist Church
      1104 2nd Ave
      Columbus, GA 31901
    • Firefighter Association’s Brotherhood Building
      6655 Lynch Rd
      Columbus, GA 31907

Visit RedCrossBlood.Org or call 706-225-3753 to schedule your appointment.

